Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Declines By 30.0%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allianz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Allianz has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $25.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

