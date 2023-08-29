Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Rises By 26.3%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 31st total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.5 %

AGO stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.