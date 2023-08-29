Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 27.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 197,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Baudax Bio Stock Performance
Shares of BXRX remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Monday. 71,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.
Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.55. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Baudax Bio
Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baudax Bio
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.