Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Drops By 27.8%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 31st total of 197,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BXRX remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Monday. 71,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.55. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.