Short Interest in Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Decreases By 25.0%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. Cartier Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
About Cartier Silver
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cartier Silver
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.