Short Interest in Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Decreases By 25.0%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRTIF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,249. Cartier Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

About Cartier Silver

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

