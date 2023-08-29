Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Rises By 93.3%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CARV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

