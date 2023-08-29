Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases By 119.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. 889,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,940. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
