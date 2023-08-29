Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases By 119.3%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, an increase of 119.3% from the July 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CBIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.58. 889,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,940. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.10. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

