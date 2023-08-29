Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Drops By 15.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,891,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,057.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $37.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

