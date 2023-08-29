Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Drops By 15.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 2,891,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,057.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock remained flat at $37.68 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
