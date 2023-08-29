Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Increases By 31.6%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
China Teletech Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CNCT remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,892. China Teletech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
China Teletech Company Profile
