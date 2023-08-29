Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Declines By 34.2%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

Commerzbank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

