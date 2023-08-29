Short Interest in Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Decreases By 20.0%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Price Performance
Shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche stock remained flat at $19.23 on Tuesday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.