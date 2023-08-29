Short Interest in Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Decreases By 20.0%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Price Performance

Shares of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche stock remained flat at $19.23 on Tuesday. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

See Also

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

