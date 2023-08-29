Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 48.4%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.8 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

