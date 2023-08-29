Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Rises By 48.4%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.8 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Stock Performance
DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
