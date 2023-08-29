Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Rises By 117.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $3,960,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. 18,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Fifth Third Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

