Short Interest in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Grows By 26.5%

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Golden Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Golden Minerals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.92. 110,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,126. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on AUMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.