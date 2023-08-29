Short Interest in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Rises By 138.5%

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ GREEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.06%.

