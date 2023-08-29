Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expands By 63.9%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $302,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,669.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,871 shares of company stock worth $785,064 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

