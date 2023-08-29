Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Rises By 63.0%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Stock Performance

Shares of INQD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 658,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,442,977. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

