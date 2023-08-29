Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Grows By 93.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
BSCW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.71. 47,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,228. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
