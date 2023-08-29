Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Grows By 93.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the July 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.71. 47,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,228. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,597,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 649.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

