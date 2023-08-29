Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Grows By 23.6%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 737,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,301.4 days.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.97. 209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $93.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

