Short Interest in SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Declines By 18.1%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 433.8 days.

CWYUF remained flat at $17.88 during trading on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 188 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.7 billion in assets and owns 34.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.0% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

