Short Interest in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expands By 23.7%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $2,053,930. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of SPLK traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.15. 2,564,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

