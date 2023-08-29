Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Decreases By 47.8%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.65. 493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

