Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Expands By 36.4%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $0.65 on Tuesday. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.