Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Expands By 36.4%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $0.65 on Tuesday. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

