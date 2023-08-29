Short Interest in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Declines By 23.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 216,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of UK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Ucommune International has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.