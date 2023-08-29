Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Declines By 36.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the July 31st total of 184,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vaccinex Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,001. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaccinex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vaccinex
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vaccinex
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.