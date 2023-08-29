Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $155.54 million and $1.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,067.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00250790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.00736480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00555826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00060676 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00118620 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,953,265,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,929,805,837 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

