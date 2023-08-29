Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.81 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 91,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 670,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,501.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $780,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $242,534 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $40,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 560,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $22,029,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

