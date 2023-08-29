Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.
About Sino Land
