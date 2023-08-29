Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in August

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

