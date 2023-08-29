Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

