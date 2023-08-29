Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,578. The stock has a market cap of C$773.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

