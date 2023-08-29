Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2023

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Slate Grocery REIT stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 52,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,578. The stock has a market cap of C$773.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.46. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of C$12.34 and a 52 week high of C$16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Slate Grocery REIT

About Slate Grocery REIT

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.