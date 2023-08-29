SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

SMBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $388.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

