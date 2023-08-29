Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in August

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS SMFTF remained flat at $38.34 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $45.70.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
