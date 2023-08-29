Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Up 62.2% in August

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMFTF remained flat at $38.34 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.33. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

