Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Raised by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 2.3% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Snap-on stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,443. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.75 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

