Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SONVY

Sonova Price Performance

Sonova Increases Dividend

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. Sonova has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6153 dividend. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.