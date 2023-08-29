SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.55. SOS shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 22,166 shares trading hands.

SOS Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63.

Get SOS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 167,272 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.