S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of S&P Global worth $99,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. abrdn plc lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in S&P Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 42.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $392.65. 252,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,073. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

