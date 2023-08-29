SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 101.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 900,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,009. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

