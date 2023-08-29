SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 384,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 88,034 shares.The stock last traded at $43.67 and had previously closed at $43.06.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $894.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

