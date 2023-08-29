SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Stock Position Lifted by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

XAR stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.00. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.