Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 31st

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 31st.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Spire Global has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 71,454 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $42,872.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,974,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 159,442 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $95,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,920,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 71,454 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $42,872.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,974,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,516 shares of company stock worth $169,510. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spire Global by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

