Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.55

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 654946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

