Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 15,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

SBUX traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $97.04. 5,097,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,891. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,561,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

