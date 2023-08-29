Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Up 7.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.46. 1,115,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,369,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEM

Stem Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $831.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.