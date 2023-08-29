Stephanie Lepori Sells 33,282 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,390. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
CZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.
