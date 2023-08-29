STF Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 289,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.61. 723,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,950. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.