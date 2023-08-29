STF Management LP Has $1.40 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

STF Management LP raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 414,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 13.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.3% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded up $16.63 on Tuesday, reaching $535.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,875. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.96. The company has a market cap of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $536.48.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

