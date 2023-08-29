STF Management LP Has $426,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 6,248,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,105,813. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.