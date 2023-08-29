STF Management LP Has $426,000 Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 6,248,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,105,813. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
