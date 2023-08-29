STF Management LP Has $484,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. 2,103,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,708. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

