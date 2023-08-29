STF Management LP Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,223 shares of company stock worth $15,641,095 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.20. The company had a trading volume of 735,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.59 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

