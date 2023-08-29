STF Management LP Purchases 473 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $501.70. The stock had a trading volume of 114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

