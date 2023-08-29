STF Management LP Purchases 612 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

STF Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.79.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $19.99 on Tuesday, hitting $686.31. 690,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $654.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

